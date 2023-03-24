Bhopal: Cong activists stop train to protest RaGa’s MP disqualification

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party activists stopped train in Bhopal to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP, around the state on Friday.

Activists of the Indian Youth Congress stopped the train at Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal in protest and the NSUI took out a torchlight rally. State IYC president Dr Vikrant Bhuria and other activists reached Kamlapati Railway Station and stopped the train.

They raised slogans against the BJP and alleged that the Centre is working like a dictator in the country. In the evening, the activists of NSUI under the leadership of state president Ashutosh Choukse, gathered at the PCC office and took out the torchlight rally.

In Ashoknagar, the Congress leaders staged demonstration at Rajmata Square. In Ganjbasoda, former MLA Nishank Jain led the protest at Jai Stambh and registered their agitation against the disqualification. He said that in this way the voice of poor will not going to reach Parliament, if the ruling party keeps on taking such actions. In Sonkach, Dewas the agitation led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma was taken out. He asked to register case against top BJP leaders for making false promises during elections.