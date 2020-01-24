Akali legislator is an agent of BJP, RSS: Congress over Sirsa's objectionable comments on Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Akali Dal legislator and president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Maninder Singh Sirsa has made some objectionable comments on Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday. Nath is a star campaigner of the Congress for Delhi assembly polls.
Sirsa said if Nath addressed any public meeting in Delhi he would be caught by his collars and brought down from the rostrum.
He said the Congress is an enemy of the Sikhs, and Nath was one of those who killed the members of the community during 1984 riots. So his seeking vote for the Congress will not be tolerated, Sirsa said.
Reacting to Sirsa’s statement, media coordinator of the Congress in Bhopal, Narendra Saluja, said Sirsa is not a well wisher of his community, but is an agent of the BJP and RSS.
Sirsa is raising the false allegations made against the Congress during the 1984 riots to earn brownie points in politics, Saluja said, adding, the Sikhs will soon expose Sirsa.
Sirsa who has mounted a campaign against Nath in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots has yet to provide any evidence against him.
