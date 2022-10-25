Air quality dips to poor in Bhopal on Diwali night

Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhopal city during the Diwali stood at 237 as crackers continued to burst through the city post midnight. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state capital witnessed poor air quality during the peak hours 8PM and 11PM on Diwali night on Monday. The information and data collected from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) says that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhopal city during the Diwali stood at 237 as crackers continued to burst through the city post midnight.

The air quality index values in major areas of the city like Kolar road, Hamidia Road, Paryavaran Parisar, TT Nagar fell in the category between 200-300 on October 24. Notably AQI index from 201-300 is kept in the poor category.

The MPPCB stated that after going through the air samples, it was found that AQI remained at satisfactory level for over 65 to 75 per cent in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Post Diwali midnight, there was a slight improvement in AQI level in the city.

Area-wise average AQI

Kolar road 290

Paryavaran Parisar 269

Hamidia Road 237

Industrial Area Govindpura 220

TT Nagar 208

Hoshangabad Road 204

The other cities of Madhya Pradesh with poor air quality included Jabalpur (235), Katni (237) and Dewas (207).

Hamidia road record highest noise level on Diwali |

As far as noise monitoring data is concerned, Industrial area Govindpura recorded the minimum noise level of 31.3 decibel and maximum of 98.1 decibel. The average noise level was 61.54 decibel. The minimum noise level of Sant Hirdaram Nagar was 35.7 decibel and maximum noise level was 105.9 decibel respectively. The average noise level stood at 68.7 decibel.

The minimum noise level of Hamidia road was 38.4 decibel and its maximum noise level was 109.6 decibel. The average noise level was 66.4 decibel.

The minimum noise level at Paryavaran Parisar in Arera Colony was 42.7 decibel and maximum noise level was 95.5 decibel. The average noise level stood at 58.6 decibel.

Read Also Bhopal: Temples remain closed during solar eclipse in city