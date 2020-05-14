After controversy DHE extends date of joining for PSC selected till May 30

Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday extended by a fortnight the deadline for joining of newly MPPSC selected assistant professors, sports officers and librarians in colleges following the Corona pandemic. The deadline, that was to expire on May 15, has been extended to May 30.

Several activists had objected to joining of an assistant professor in Damoh College because of the high court order that had asked the department to revise the merit list thereby leaving affect on the selection list as well.

Sonu Chadar gave joining on the post of assistant professor in commerce on May 12 in Amar Veerangna Rani Durgawati Government College in Tendukheda in Damoh district.

‘According to the decision of the High Court, higher education department has been told to prepare a new selection list. Therefore the department should have immediately issued an order in this regard,’ said a whistle blower, DP Singh.

Nevertheless, the authorities in the department said that preparation of new merit list has nothing to do with joining of the PSC selected assistant professors, sports officers or librarians. They were selected through a test- those who could not join due any reason have been given time till May 30.

The time has been extended owing to difficult times due to COVID-19 pandemic, said the official.

Advocate, Vrindavan Tiwari, who contested the PSC case, said that allowing the PSC selected candidates to join could further complicate the case for government. He said that the court order does not mention anywhere that the candidates will not be allowed to join. Moreover, their joining letter also states a condition their appointment will be subjected to the court order. ‘But giving appointment to a person is like inviting more problem because one doesn’t know who will remain in the merit list or not after its revision,’ he added.