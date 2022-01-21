Adverse Events After Immunisation: 73 incidents reported this year

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 73 Adverse Events After Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Madhya Pradesh from January 1, according to National Health Mission. However, NHM official said that none of AEFIs were serious in nature. Beneficiaries are provided toll number to consult doctors if they feel uneasy.

The state had reported 19 such cases, which was highest on January 3 while 10 AEFIs were reported on January 5 and nine were reported on January 15.

One AEFI was reported on January 1, three on January 4. Two cases were reported on January 8, January 11, January 12, January 14 while one case was reported on January 9 and January 18. Three AEFIs were reported on January 3 and January 19 while two were reported on January 20.

The new guidelines define AEFI as any untoward medical occurrence, which follows immunisation and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of vaccines.

Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer, said toll number 1076 is provided to beneficiaries in case they have health problems. ì108 ambulance is sent for hospitalisation. Doctors are present at vaccination centre. No AEFI case was reported within 30 minutes of vaccination.î

