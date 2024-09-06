 Accused Of Stone Pelting Case Sent From Chhatarpur District Jail To Other Jails, Main Accused To Bhopal
Accused Of Stone Pelting Case Sent From Chhatarpur District Jail To Other Jails, Main Accused To Bhopal

He said that the main accused of stone pelting case Haji Shahzad Ali has been transferred to Central Jail Bhopal while many have been sent to Central Jail Sagar, Central Jail Gwalior and Central Jail Satna.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
The main accused of stone pelting case Haji Shahzad Ali | FP Photo

BHOPAL/Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Unable to ensure security and accommodate accused of the stone pelting case, the Chhatarpur jail administration is shifting the accused to other jails of the state, said officials on Thursday. Main accused shifted to Bhopal Central Jail.

Deputy Jail Superintendent, Ram Shiromani Pandey said that the accused of stone pelting case who came to jail after arrest are being sent to other jails of the state.

He said that the capacity of the district jail is 292 prisoners but there were about 500 prisoners here including the accused of stone pelting case, due to which additional prisoners are being sent to other jails of the state from security point of view.

He added that the transferred prisoners will be produced before court through online video conferencing, and they would be brought to Chhatarpur only if absolutely necessary.

He said that the main accused of stone pelting case Haji Shahzad Ali has been transferred to Central Jail Bhopal.

While many have been sent to Central Jail Sagar, Central Jail Gwalior and Central Jail Satna, he said.

article-image

Two more accused of the case has been arrested by the Chhatarpur police.

CSP Aman Mishra informed that till date 45 accused of the case has been arrested. The two accused arrested were Irfan Rayen and one minor is present. They were roaming in the city after changing their getup to mislead the police.

One of them had sent to jail and another to juvenile home.

