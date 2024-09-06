 Bhopal: Special investigation team Constituted To Probe Honey Trap & Blackmail Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited DGM
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 01:11 AM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the honey trapping and blackmailing of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) DGM, police said on Thursday.

Govindpura police station TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that the SIT shall be spearheaded by Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak. The accused Shashank Verma is in police custody.

TI said that Verma, who had got two women introduced to the BHEL officer, and then recorded their leisure time together, has constantly been misleading the police.

Tomar went on to say that in the probe carried out till now, it has been learnt that the victim had gone to Jabalpur voluntarily along with Verma. The police have also found evidence of surfing porn sites from the cell phone of the accused.

Upon sifting through the call records of the duo, the police came to know that in the past one month, both of them had spoken to each other over the call for at least a hundred times.

Notably, the accused Verma had extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from the official  by blackmailing to circulate his obscene videos with both the women on social media. The accused had demanded Rs 25 lakh from the officials to keep it under wraps. 

