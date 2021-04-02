9 more ventilators, 30 oxygen beds at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Nine more ventilators with 30 oxygen-supported beds were opened in the Covid-dedicated ward at Hamidia Hospital on Friday. It has been provided in Block-A on the sixth floor, while permission has been granted for 200 more beds on the ninth floor. A total of 64 ventilators and 500 oxygen-supported beds are available in Hamidia Hospital right now for Covid patients. Instructions have already been given to increase over 6,000 beds in government, as well as in private, hospitals for Covid patients in the state capital.

Commissioner, medical education (CME), Nishant Warbade and divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat took stock of the facilities available in handling corona cases. They also took stock of the power back-up for regular non-disrupted power supply in the hospital. Collector Avinash Lawania was also present. Soon, Hamidia Hospital will have 400 HUD and oxygen-supported beds, 220 non-oxygen-supported beds, 180 beds in the ICU and ventilators. The divisional commissioner has ordered the installation of air-conditioners wherever necessary in the hospital.

Medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “We have 64 ventilators and 500 oxygen-supported beds in Hamidia Hospital. We’ll get more according to the expansion plan of the administration. Patients are referred here from all over state, so, we’re trying our best to provide medical treatment to Covid patients.”

Besides, 100 non-oxygen-supported beds have been made available in Ayurved Hospital for Covid patients. Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat and collector Avinash Lawania took stock of the facilities in Ayurved Hospital, too. Patients having mild symptoms will be admitted to Ayurved Hospital. The CMHO has been instructed that patients should be admitted from Saturday.