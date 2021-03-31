Testing times for common man: Corona cases rising in Madhya Pradesh but test timing only till 5 pm

BHOPAL: The last time that corona was on the rise, the time limit for testing and sampling was up to 8.00 pm; but, now that corona is spreading with more aggression, the time limit for testing in government hospitals is only up to 5.00 pm. In private hospitals, however, even though testing is cone round the clock, patients have to dish out Rs 1,500— which is by no means a meagre amount for the common man. At the fever clinics, server-related problems have increased the problems of the people as they have to wait for hours. There are 670 fever clinics in the state and 37 fever clinics are working in the state capital.

‘Reschedule timings’

According to sources at Hamidia Hospital, the health department should reschedule the corona testing timing to compete with private hospitals where people can get tested round the clock, but have to cough up Rs 1,500. “When the government can easily reschedule the timing, why’s the government not doing so?” they ask. The health department should pay more attention towards strengthening the system and facilities, which it can do easily.

Complicated situation

People have no other option than to approach private hospitals for testing and remain in home isolation if they are detected positive

Besides being a financial burden on the people, being in home isolation without informing the administration complicates the war against coronavirus

This kind of practice is further deteriorating the Covid situation which has already turned grim ‘Rectify the anomaly’

"It’s a pathetic situation that, when corona is spreading with more aggression, the time limit for testing is only 5.00 pm at the fever clinics. At some fever clinics, testing is stopped even before 5.00 pm and people are told to come the next day. There are also many problems, such as server-related issues. At the private hospitals, testing is being done round the clock, but the patients have to pay Rs 1,500. So, this anomaly on the part of the health department should be rectified as soon as possible," said Dr AK Shrivastava, medical superintendent, TB Hospital.