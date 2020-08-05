70% college students wear masks: Survey

A survey reveals that 70 per cent of college students wore masks every time in the last seven days, while 16 percent wore sometimes. The remaining four percent wore it rarely in Madhya Pradesh.
These are findings of an online survey conducted in late July by Pradeep Krishnatray, former director, research and strategic planning of Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, New Delhi and Pushpendra Pal Singh, former professor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, Bhopal. The study is part of seven-state survey on mask.
One thousand and one respondents belonging to 70 cities in Madhya Pradesh responded to online survey questionnaire. Ninety percent of them were in the age group of 18 to 25 and were unmarried. About 67 per cent of them were graduates, 22 per cent were postgraduates and PhDs while 11 per cent had studied up to secondary level and below.
Those who wore masks said that doing so protects them from infection (54 percent), protect others (8 per cent) and that it is ‘better to be safe than sorry’ (23 per cent). Other reasons for using masks were that they protect them as well as others (3 per cent), and because their ‘near and dear ones wear’ it.
Those who did not wear masks (9 per cent) gave two important reasons for not doing so. The first was that they do not step out of the house and those that did take care of themselves. A very small percentage said that that they are ‘strong and therefore nothing would happen’ to them. A small percentage said masks are expensive to use.