70% college students wear masks: Survey

A survey reveals that 70 per cent of college students wore masks every time in the last seven days, while 16 percent wore sometimes. The remaining four percent wore it rarely in Madhya Pradesh.

These are findings of an online survey conducted in late July by Pradeep Krishnatray, former director, research and strategic planning of Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs, New Delhi and Pushpendra Pal Singh, former professor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University, Bhopal. The study is part of seven-state survey on mask.

One thousand and one respondents belonging to 70 cities in Madhya Pradesh responded to online survey questionnaire. Ninety percent of them were in the age group of 18 to 25 and were unmarried. About 67 per cent of them were graduates, 22 per cent were postgraduates and PhDs while 11 per cent had studied up to secondary level and below.