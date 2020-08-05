COVID-19: Forgot to wear face masks? Google Doodle got your back

The latest Google Doodle is here to remind us about the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining proper hygiene amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The doodle animation shows all the letters in the word Google with legs and face masks of various colours. The letters are also seen maintaining social distancing to keep themselves and others around them safe.

The masks can prove to be an important part of fashion in today's world. With the masks being the new 'common', people can pair their outfits with the masks before stepping out.

Check out the new Google Doodle below: