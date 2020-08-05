COVID-19: Forgot to wear face masks? Google Doodle got your back

The latest Google Doodle is here to remind us about the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining proper hygiene amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The doodle animation shows all the letters in the word Google with legs and face masks of various colours. The letters are also seen maintaining social distancing to keep themselves and others around them safe.
The masks can prove to be an important part of fashion in today's world. With the masks being the new 'common', people can pair their outfits with the masks before stepping out.
Check out the new Google Doodle below:
However, if users click the doodle, they are are directed to another page which shows the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining proper hygiene.
The page has laid out a directive to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
Stay home if you feel unwell.
If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), wearing face masks at public places can help in prevent the spread of the virus, hence it has been mandatory for the citizens to have their face covered while stepping out.
Along with masks, maintaining social distancing and hygiene is also very vital in the fight against coronavirus.
