Coronavirus in Mumbai: Keep the mask up, says Aaditya Thackeray after city reports 709 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Tuesday reported lowest single-day rise 709 new COVID-19 cases in the day, taking the total count to 1,18,115. With 56 deaths, the fatality count rose to 6,549. While 873 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Hailing city's fight against coronavirus, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said to keep up the efforts to curb coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "More people have recovered from COVID today (873) than those that have got positive (709) in Mumbai. MMR and Pune too will show such results soon. Keep the mask up while we keep our efforts up!"