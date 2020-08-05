Coronavirus in Mumbai: Keep the mask up, says Aaditya Thackeray after city reports 709 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai on Tuesday reported lowest single-day rise 709 new COVID-19 cases in the day, taking the total count to 1,18,115. With 56 deaths, the fatality count rose to 6,549. While 873 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Hailing city's fight against coronavirus, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said to keep up the efforts to curb coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "More people have recovered from COVID today (873) than those that have got positive (709) in Mumbai. MMR and Pune too will show such results soon. Keep the mask up while we keep our efforts up!"
Meanwhile, COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, which is the lowest single-day rise since July 30, while 300 people died in the day, state Health Department said.
The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 16,142. Significantly, as many as 12,326 patients were discharged in the day, which is one of the highest such numbers in a day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,99,356, a health official said. The number of active cases in the state, which has so far conducted 23,52,047 tests, now stands at 1,42,151.
