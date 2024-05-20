 Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar’s Wife Votes Against Him, Supports Son From Shiv Sena (UBT) In Mumbai North West Constituency
Following the controversial split of the Shiv Sena in 2022 , Gajanan Kirtikar sided with Eknath Shinde.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Left to Right Anmol Kirtikar And Gajanan Kirtikar |

A piquant situation emerged in Mumbai north west constituency on Monday. Sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar's wife, Meghana, said she disapproved of her husband's decision to join the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and voted for her son, Amol, who is a candidate of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Following the split in the Shiv Sena, Gajanan Kirtikar sided with Shinde. However, his son Amol stayed loyal to Uddhav Thackeray and was rewarded with a ticket to contest the LS polls against Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar. The latter had publicly stated that he did not want to desert Uddhav Thackeray, but he did since an Enforcement Directorate probe was initiated against him. 

Speaking to reporters, Meghana Kirtikar said, "I never supported my husband's decision to join the Shinde faction. I had asked him why he would salute Shinde, who is junior to him. I have voted for my son, and he will win with a huge margin." As a father, Gajanan Kirtikar has given his blessing to Amol, she said.

When reporters sought his reaction, the MP said, "Not only my wife, but my daughter was also against me joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. I did not join the party for fear of the Enforcement Directorate or for money. My reasons were different, and I had made it clear." Incidentally, after his candidature for the Lok Sabha election was announced, Amol was served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the Khichdi scam. 

