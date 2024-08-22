66-Year-Old Woman Suffers Heart Attack On Train, Dies After Ambulance Fails To Pick Her From Nearest Gwalior Station On Time

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 66-year-old woman suffered a heart attack in a train on Wednesday. She was declared 'dead on arrival' at the hospital after the ambulance failed to pick her up from the nearest station, despite the TTE's (Travelling Ticket Examiner).

The woman was travelling from Agra to Pune via Goa Express. Barely two to three hours after boarding the train, she suffered a severe chest pain. Her husband informed TTE, following which he contacted the nearest Gwalior station and asked them to keep the ambulance ready. However, then the train arrived at Gwalior, the 108 ambulance was not there to attend the patient. Her husband then called a private ambulance and took the woman to the hospital. Unfortunately, the woman was declared dead on arrival.

According to information, the victim, 66-year-old Vijaya Bharti and her husband were travelling from Agra to Pune via Goa Express on Wednesday night. Sources say that Bharti started to feel pain in her chest when the train departed from Morena station-- which is barely 25 to 30mins away from Gwalior. The pain increased incrementally which alerted the passengers sitting near Bharti. Looking at this, the passengers informed the TT on duty that night who then informed the officials at nearest Gwalior railway station .

When the train arrived at Gwalior station, the officials tried to call 108 to get an ambulance for the woman. In a turn of events, the 108 ambulance was delayed again and again for over an hour. Husband of the woman was tired waiting for the 108 ambulance and called up a private ambulance. The ambulance arrived and Bharti was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Not the first case of delayed ambulance arrival

Due to the delayed arrival of an ambulance at Gwalior station, this marks the third death in recent months, including that of a Vice Chancellor. Previously, near the Padaav area, a passenger had his leg severed after being hit by a train. He remained there without assistance as the ambulance arrived half an hour later, by which time his condition had worsened due to excessive blood loss. The response time for a 108 ambulance in urban areas is set at 18 minutes, but that night it arrived 50 minutes late, and by then, the patient had already passed away.