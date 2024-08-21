Bike Racing Turns Fatal In Madhya Pradesh Village, 3 Youths Dead

3 youth died in a tragic road accident | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A bike race between friends turned out to be fatal as three youths died in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The incident happened at Ambah Branch Canal in Morena. One died on the spot, while two died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Monu alias Sachin (18), son of Rupendra Sikarwar, resident of Tor Tilawali and Chotu alias Shyamu (21), son of Dushyant Sharma, resident of Tor Tilawali and Sonu (22), son of Puran Kushwaha, resident of Tilaundha.

All three bikes were speeding on empty road

According to information, Sachin and Shyamu were racing their bikes, when they collided with Sonu who was coming on his bike from the opposite direction. It was reported that the speed of all the three bikes was too high, resulting in collision. The accident occurred at a turn near village Tor Tilawali.

The collision was so intense that one of the youths fell some 50 metres away. Their bikes were badly crushed.

The on-lookers informed the police and reached The spot. The case has been registered in Devgarh police station.

The Police sent the injured to Morena District Hospital. After the checkup by the duty doctor at Morena District Hospital, a young man Sonu was declared dead, while two youths were referred to Gwalior, where they died during treatment in Gwalior.