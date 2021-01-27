64,596 people vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh, Sagar on top with 81%

Bhopal: As many as 64,596 people were vaccinated on Wednesday for the corona virus protection across the state. The target set for the day was 1,07,631 but only 60% of the target could be achieved.

Highest number of vaccination was done in Sagar district where 1560 people were administered the vaccine against the set target of 1916. Sagar stood highest in achieving the target vaccination with 81%.

Anuppur and Mandla districts were among the worst performing districts achieving 47% of the target only. More than six districts achieved more than 70% of the target in vaccination. These districts include Dindori, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Sehore and Sheopur.

State government has now opened vaccination on a first come first serve basis for the health staffers.