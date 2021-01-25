Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 vaccination centres increased to 450 from 150 in state from Monday

Bhopal: The number of Covid -19 vaccination centres in Madhya Pradesh has been increased to 450 from 150 from Monday, while the plan was to raise the numbers further to 1,200 in the coming days, state minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang said.

He said Madhya Pradesh had got 10.50 lakh vaccine doses, while the current requirement was 8.70 lakh. The vaccination drive, which began on January 16, was proceeding smoothly and 70 per cent of the registered beneficiaries had been covered in the first two weeks, the minister informed.

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of the vaccine and its effect will be seen 14 days after the second dose is administered, a health official said.