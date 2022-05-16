62-year-old Bhopal man all set to climb Mount Everest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old mountaineer Sanjai Banerji from Bhopal is going to attempt climbing Mt Everest in 2023 at the age of 63, he said on Monday.

He will be accompanied by Ashish Singh, a 27- year-old engineer from Satna. Both Sanjai and Ashish did their Basic Mountaineering Course from Manali together in 2021 as he told Free Press.

Sanjai Banerji, who works as general manager in a private company, said he had completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon in January and completed the programme for prestigious Procam Slam Title of completing four different distances from 10 km to 42 km in four different cities in a span of 12 months.

In 2019 at the age of 59, Sanjai became the oldest Indian to run the full marathon (42 kilometres) in the three largest Marathons of Asia in Mumbai (January), Kuala Lumpur (September) and Singapore (November).

On September 19, 2021, Banerji was part of the Guinness World Record team for maximum participation for a 10 kilometre virtual race.

Since lockdown restricted movements, he started taking part in virtual races and set a national record by participating in 117 virtual races from April to December 2020 in distances ranging from 5 to 42 kilometres.

Earlier in 2019, Banerji wrote a book ‘Crossing the Finish Line’, which was published and released during Diwali.

He has completed the Basic Mountaineering Course of 28 days from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, Himachal Pradesh during the pandemic.

