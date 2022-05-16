Bhopal: Kamal Nath questions use of EVMs in civic body elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC chief Kamal Nath has once again raised questions over use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in the civic body polls. When the EVMs are not being used in developed nations then why here, asked Nath, while talking to media, on Monday, at PCC Headquarters.

Nath had reached the PCC headquarters on occasion of newly appointed NSUI (National Students Union of India) state president Ashutosh Chouksey taking charge of his post.

“BJP wins 300 seats with the help of EVMs. When elections are not being held with EVMs in Europe and America, then why is it being adopted here? Germany has amended the constitution itself to not conduct elections with EVMs. Now elections are being held there by ballot paper,” said Nath.

The State Election Commission had held a meeting with collectors of all districts recently in which the election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh had said that polling for urban civic bodies will be held through EVMs. Singh had reviewed the availability of EVMs in the state and had asked the collectors to do preparations accordingly.

Polling for rural civic bodies will be held through paper ballots. The state election commissioner had asked the government press to ensure sufficient supply of paper as it would be required in large quantities for panchayat polls.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:11 PM IST