 570 Students Attending Classes Risking Their Life In Satna Village
HomeBhopal570 Students Attending Classes Risking Their Life In Satna Village

570 Students Attending Classes Risking Their Life In Satna Village

570 students of a government higher secondary school in Gudha village under Unchehara Tehsil in Satna district are attending classes in a dilapidated building

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:29 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Over 570 students of a government higher secondary school in Gudha village under Unchehara Tehsil in Satna district are attending classes in a dilapidated building, risking their lives. Although the building is on its last leg, the administration has neither abandoned it nor demolished it.

As a result, the life of 570 students and 15 teachers are in danger, as the edifice may fall, especially at a time when heavy rain is pummeling the district. The principal of the school Lakhan Lal Gaud and other teachers wrote a letter to the district project coordinator about the condition of the building and the danger the children are facing, but nothing happened.

During the monsoon, the rainwater seeps through the roofs, plasters peel off the walls and ceiling. When a team of senior officials inspected the building, Gaud demanded them to demolish the decrepit structure and construct a new building for the school. When the rainwater enters the classrooms, the students do not have any place to sit, the teachers said.

According to a teacher, Swami Deen Singraul, most of the rooms in the building are in a dilapidated condition, so it is difficult to teach the children. The situation is such that the building may fall any day, causing a major accident, he said. Gaud said letters had been sent to the officers of the school education department, but they neither demolished the decrepit building nor constructed a new structure for the school.

