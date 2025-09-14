 45-Year-Old Woman Gangraped By Two Watchmen In MP's Gwalior
Both have been taken into custody, and the police are continuing their questioning to gather more details about the crime.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two watchmen in Gwalior on Sunday.

The woman from Ajaypur works at the factory preparing food.

The incident took place in the Girwai police station area inside a factory premises.

On Saturday night, watchman Santosh Kumar called her to his room in Sharma Factory to cook food, where another watchman, Sitaram, was also present. As soon as she entered, both men allegedly raped her.

The accused then threatened her with death, which made her stay silent initially.

However, the accused did not stop their harassment and continued calling her repeatedly, trying to pressure her further. Feeling threatened and unsafe in her own surroundings, the woman finally decided to take action and went to the Girwai police station on Sunday to report the incident in detail.

After receiving her complaint, the police immediately conducted a raid at the servant quarters of Sharma Factory. The two accused, who were reportedly planning to flee to avoid arrest, were caught by the police before they could escape.

Girwai police station in-charge Surendra Nath Singh confirmed that a formal case of gangrape has been registered against the two watchmen, Santosh Kumar and Sitaram. Both have been taken into custody, and the police are continuing their questioning to gather more details about the crime.

