 40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia

A heated argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of anger, Meharban allegedly attacked Shanti Devi with a shovel, causing fatal injuries.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia | FP Photo/ AI

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with a shovel over a petty domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened in the village of Kurthra, in the Thana Baroni area. Shanti Devi was washing clothes outside her house when her husband, Meharban Kushwaha, arrived.

A heated argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of anger, Meharban allegedly attacked Shanti Devi with a shovel, causing fatal injuries.

Read Also
Businessman, Wife Brutally Murdered In MP's Balaghat; Teen Son Hears Noise, Mistakes It For A Cat...
article-image

The scuffle escalated and the enraged husband picked up a shovel and violently landed heavy blow on Shanti Devi's head. She died on the spot due to severe injuries. The accused fled from the scene.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment And Misconduct
Mumbai News: SIWS Junior College Staff Protest Against Vice-Principal In Wadala, Alleging Harassment And Misconduct
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and after setting up a blockade, police arrested the murder accused from village Pitsura.

The deceased’s son, Vishal Kushwaha, lodged a formal complaint, following which the police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem at Datia District Hospital.

Read Also
Shocker! Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband For Sleeping Till Late In MP's Gwalior
article-image

During the investigation, the accused confessed of his crime, claiming his wife often abused him and that he had lost his temper after being insulted again.

He further revealed that after the crime, he attempted suicide twice. Firstly the accused tried to jump in front of a train and later by injuring himself with a sickle near a river.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia

VIDEO: Monkey 'Roma' Cuts Ribbon At New Animal Welfare Centre In MP's Bhind

VIDEO: Monkey 'Roma' Cuts Ribbon At New Animal Welfare Centre In MP's Bhind

CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers

CM Mohan Yadav Rushes to Indore After Tragic Truck Accident, Suspends 8 Officers

Shocker! Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband For Sleeping Till Late In MP's Gwalior

Shocker! Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband For Sleeping Till Late In MP's Gwalior

Businessman, Wife Brutally Murdered In MP's Balaghat; Teen Son Hears Noise, Mistakes It For A Cat...

Businessman, Wife Brutally Murdered In MP's Balaghat; Teen Son Hears Noise, Mistakes It For A Cat...