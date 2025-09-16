40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia | FP Photo/ AI

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with a shovel over a petty domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened in the village of Kurthra, in the Thana Baroni area. Shanti Devi was washing clothes outside her house when her husband, Meharban Kushwaha, arrived.

A heated argument broke out between the couple. In a fit of anger, Meharban allegedly attacked Shanti Devi with a shovel, causing fatal injuries.

The scuffle escalated and the enraged husband picked up a shovel and violently landed heavy blow on Shanti Devi's head. She died on the spot due to severe injuries. The accused fled from the scene.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and after setting up a blockade, police arrested the murder accused from village Pitsura.

The deceased’s son, Vishal Kushwaha, lodged a formal complaint, following which the police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem at Datia District Hospital.

During the investigation, the accused confessed of his crime, claiming his wife often abused him and that he had lost his temper after being insulted again.

He further revealed that after the crime, he attempted suicide twice. Firstly the accused tried to jump in front of a train and later by injuring himself with a sickle near a river.