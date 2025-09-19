 4 Killed As SUV Crashes Into Truck Unloading CM Mohan Yadav’s Tent In MP's Sidhi
4 Killed As SUV Crashes Into Truck Unloading CM Mohan Yadav’s Tent In MP's Sidhi

Yadav cancels scheduled programmes, mourns victims

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died and two others were injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary truck unloading tents for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s programme in Sidhi on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm near Bahri bypass, about 30 km from the district headquarters. The truck had been stopped to unload equipment for the CM’s event, scheduled for Friday.

Chief Minister Yadav condoled the deaths and cancelled his Sidhi and Rewa programmes, sharing the update on his social media platforms.

