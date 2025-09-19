4 Killed As SUV Crashes Into Truck Unloading CM Mohan Yadav’s Tent In MP's Sidhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died and two others were injured when an SUV rammed into a stationary truck unloading tents for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s programme in Sidhi on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm near Bahri bypass, about 30 km from the district headquarters. The truck had been stopped to unload equipment for the CM’s event, scheduled for Friday.

DSP Aman Mishra said the SUV struck the truck from behind, killing two occupants instantly. Three others in the vehicle were seriously injured and taken to Rewa Medical College, where one died during treatment. A man unloading equipment also died enroute district hospital.

The deceased included Geeta Jaiswal (55), Dharmendra Jaiswal (25), Prince Jaiswal (30) from the local area, and Soheb Khan (18) from Sagar district. The injured, Ajay Jaiswal (20) and Balakrishna Prajapati (30), are reportedly stable.

Chief Minister Yadav condoled the deaths and cancelled his Sidhi and Rewa programmes, sharing the update on his social media platforms.