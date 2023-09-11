4 Dead, 6 Hospitalised Since Sep 6 In Village In MP's Satna; Hand-Pumps To Draw Water Sealed, Viral Infection Outbreak Suspected

Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons have died and six others have been hospitalised after complaining of vomiting, loose motions and fever since September 6 in Tikuria village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said on Monday.

Five hand-pumps in the village, from which its 800 residents draw water for drinking purposes, have been sealed, he said.

'There is an outbreak of viral infection'

"We suspect there is an outbreak of viral infection in Tikuria village. We have asked the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to collect water samples from the sealed hand-pumps and get them tested for presence of bacteria etc," Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr LK Tiwari told PTI over phone.

On September 6, one Raja Kol (45) complained of vomiting, loose motions and fever and was rushed to a government hospital from where was discharged the next day.

"However, on September 7, he died in his house. On September 8, one Raj Kol showed the same symptoms and he died enroute to hospital. On Sunday, Kemla Kol (90) and Duasia Kol Bai (80) died but due to natural reasons," Tiwari said.

The condition of Tikuria residents Satish Kol (9), Amit Kol (4), Durga Kol (2), Ragini Kol (9), Neeraj Kol (9) and Chandu Kol (50), who are hospitalised, is improving, the CMHO added.

A medical team has been station in the village, which is 12 kilometers away from the district headquarters, to monitor the situation, the official said.

Those who died and the ones hospitalised are from the Kol tribe, which is found mainly in MP and some parts of Maharashtra and Odisha, local officials informed.

