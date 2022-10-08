36th National Games: Judokas Tulika Mann, Vijay Yadav win gold

Tulika Mann (L) and Vijay Yadav (R) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal, judokas Tulika Maan and Vijay Kumar Yadav won a gold medal at the National Games on Friday.

Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan won a gold medal in the +78kg women's category despite a severe knee injury. CWG bronze medallist Vijay won gold in the below 60kg weight category.

Earlier, after winning the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Vijay had told FP that he wished to change the colour of his award from bronze to gold if he could. Following that, Vijay Kumar Yadav won a gold medal in the National Games.

When asked about it, Yadav said, "I am feeling good as in 2015 I won a silver medal. In 2022, I have win a gold medal. After the Commonwealth Games 2022, this was my first competition, and I won the gold medal in this."

When asked about his future plans, Yadav said, "I may go to Abu Dhabi, UAE, to participate in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2022."

SAI Bhopal judo coach Yashpal Solanki told Free Press, "We have set a target of at least 10 medals from SAI, Bhopal. We have won some medals but the target is still not achieved. I am 100% sure that we will achieve our target."

While talking about Tulika Maan, Solanki said, "Tulika has left for the World Judo Championships 2022. She will be the sole participant from India in the world championship. We wanted at least India's participation in the championship. Though I am not very hopeful, I told her, “just go there and try your best.”