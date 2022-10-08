Khandwa: 'Restart regular train service from Jabalpur and Bhopal to Pune'

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jan Manch and Regional Central Railway Committee member Manoj Soni has demanded that train facilities between Jabalpur-Pune 4 days a week and Rani Kamlapati-Pune 3 days a week should be restarted.

Soni met the divisional railway manager (DRM) Pune in the presence of additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) BK Singh and ACM Ajay Kumar, public relations officer Manoj Jhanwar and handed over a memorandum to this effect.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the prevailing train services, he apprised ADRM Singh that train services are mostly used by students, professionals and business-class people who want to travel to Pune from Jabalpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Bhopal, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Nepanagar, and Bhusaval.

Currently, most of the trains coming from UP, Bihar, and Delhi to Pune via Khandwa are crowded, causing trouble to regular commuters and often leading to ugly situations.

In the given scenario, the facility of regular trains should be provided for railway passengers from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In the memorandum, members of the organisation also appealed to the ADRM to prepare a proposal and send it to the Railway Board.