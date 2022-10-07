Indore: 3 Food Safety Officers transferred to Ujjain; 4 shifted to city from Ujjain, Guna and Khandwa

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reshuffle in the food and drug administration department, the government has sent three food safety officers from Indore to Ujjain. The FSOs shifted to Ujjain include Subhash Khedekar, Raju Solanki and Pushpak Dwivedi. Solanki and Dwivedi could spend only two years in Indore, while Khedekar had a tenure of over 5 years in the city.

However, Indore gets four new food safety officers who have been shifted from Ujjain, Khandwa and Guna.

According to the orders released by the deputy secretary of health and family welfare department Basant Kurre, FSO Neeraj Shrivastava has been shifted to Indore from Khandwa, FSO Manoj Raghuvanshi has been transferred from Guna, while FSOs Almelu PV and Prabhulal Dodiyar have been transferred from Ujjain to Indore.