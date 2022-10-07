e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3 Food Safety Officers transferred to Ujjain; 4 shifted to city from Ujjain, Guna and Khandwa

Indore: 3 Food Safety Officers transferred to Ujjain; 4 shifted to city from Ujjain, Guna and Khandwa

The FSOs shifted to Ujjain include Subhash Khedekar, Raju Solanki and Pushpak Dwivedi. Solanki and Dwivedi could spend only two years in Indore, while Khedekar had a tenure of over 5 years in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 01:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reshuffle in the food and drug administration department, the government has sent three food safety officers from Indore to Ujjain. The FSOs shifted to Ujjain include Subhash Khedekar, Raju Solanki and Pushpak Dwivedi. Solanki and Dwivedi could spend only two years in Indore, while Khedekar had a tenure of over 5 years in the city.

However, Indore gets four new food safety officers who have been shifted from Ujjain, Khandwa and Guna.

According to the orders released by the deputy secretary of health and family welfare department Basant Kurre, FSO Neeraj Shrivastava has been shifted to Indore from Khandwa, FSO Manoj Raghuvanshi has been transferred from Guna, while FSOs Almelu PV and Prabhulal Dodiyar have been transferred from Ujjain to Indore.

Read Also
Indore: First phase of metro rail to be operational in Sept, 2023, says Minister Bhupendra Singh 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team

Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team

Dewas: DGP feted for successful management of Navratri 

Dewas: DGP feted for successful management of Navratri 

Mhow: Horse racing, shooting competitions held

Mhow: Horse racing, shooting competitions held

Indore: 3 Food Safety Officers transferred to Ujjain; 4 shifted to city from Ujjain, Guna and...

Indore: 3 Food Safety Officers transferred to Ujjain; 4 shifted to city from Ujjain, Guna and...

Indore: Arrangements made for, live telecast of PM’s Mahakal Lok dedication in main city temples

Indore: Arrangements made for, live telecast of PM’s Mahakal Lok dedication in main city temples