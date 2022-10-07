Indore: First phase of metro rail to be operational in Sept, 2023, says Minister Bhupendra Singh 

State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Bhupendra Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh here on Thursday said that metro rail will start running on the 6-kilometre long super-priority corridor - which is the first phase of the Indore metro rail project- in September next year.

“The construction work of the viaduct (5.29 km length) in the super-priority corridor is in progress. Around 52.22 per cent work is completed. The construction of 7 metro stations in this section is also underway and around 17.50 per cent of work has been completed,” he told reporters during his visit to the city.

“Construction of the remaining part of the corridor ie 10.9 km is going on,” he stated.

“Tenders have been invited for three packages for the supply of various track materials in February and one package for track installation in April. The technical bids have been opened in July whereas a letter of acceptance (LoA) is expected to be issued by mid-October,” he said.

“Tender evaluation for lift and escalator package for the corridor is in progress and the LoA is expected to be issued in October. Bids for the automatic fare collection are to be opened in September,” he added.

Stating that they have set a target of making the state garbage free in the next five years, the minister said that landfill sites will be made in all the districts and resources will be increased by 75 per cent.

“Rs 4,913 crore will be spent for it,” he added.

Under AMRUT 2.0 project, he stated that Rs 12,858 crore will be spent on drinking water and sewerage treatment in the next five years.

Singh stated that the master plans of Dewas, Dhar and Pithampur will be included in the new master plan of Indore.

Over the shortage of employees in Indore Municipal Corporation, the minister stated that all corporations had been told to fill vacant posts at their level till November 30. “The officer-level posts in corporations will be filled by us till November 30,” he added.

The minister also stated that the outsource employees will be appointed as daily wagers in municipal corporations.