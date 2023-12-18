3 From MP To Take Part In Congress Working Committee Meet

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party will hold its working committee meeting on December 21 in which three members from Madhya Pradesh will also participate.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called the meeting, which will take place at the All India Congress Committee headquarters two days after the INDIA bloc meeting on December 19, to deliberate on the political situation in the country and the way forward, the party leaders said.

From MP, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former MP Meenakshi Natarajan and former minister Kamleshwar Patel will participate in the meeting. Seat sharing and campaign is likely to be top of the agenda, they added. The meeting is also likely to discuss the possibility of a yatra that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may undertake before 2024 polls with unemployment and price rise as its main poll planks, the sources said.

An east-to-west yatra in hybrid mode, including on-foot, is being mulled by the party and a final decision is expected to be taken soon.

The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme - Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me) – to counter Prime Minister at the meeting, a senior leader of Congress said.

The CWC meeting will also analyse the recent Assembly poll as Congress was defeated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan while winning and forming government in Telangana.