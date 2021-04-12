2,700 Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Over 2,700 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation in the state capital. There are over 5,000 active cases in Bhopal. Such patients are being monitored by 50 doctors deployed here at the District Covid Command Control Centre (DCCCC) 24x7.

Principal secretary (Food) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai directed the officials to contact patients whose SpO2 levels are normal once a day and those whose health is worsening thrice a day. He advised the officials to talk to them more than twice through video calls. He also said that a team of doctors should be sent to the home quarantined patients with whom communication could not be established.

Earlier, health commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal, PS Kidwai and collector Avinash Lavania visited the DCCCC to take stock of the arrangements there. Goyal said it was decided at the DCCCC whether a Covid-19 patient would be hospitalised or remain in home isolation. Dr Goyal also spoke to a few home-isolated patients and asked after their health. He asked the patients if they were experiencing breathlessness and if they were receiving daily calls from the DCCCC.

Collector Avinash Lavania said, “Patients whose health deteriorates are immediately contacted and are told about the nearest health facility they can reach out to.” Home isolation kits have also been provided to patients, which include medicines and instructions. Patients whose oxygen level is going down have been put under surveillance.

‘Constant contact’

"The doctors at the DCCCC should be in constant contact with the patients. If there is a pending Covid report, but the patient is still having symptoms of coronavirus infection, they should be hospitalised," said Divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat.