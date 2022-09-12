25 MW solar plant set up in Singrauli district

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Aditya Birla Group's company Hindalco Industries Limited, established in Singrauli district, has started producing electricity from a 25 MW solar plant along with a captive power plant in unit Mahan, which was inaugurated by company chief Senthil Nath.

He was accompanied by Human Resource Chief Biswanath Mukherjee, Smelter Head S Shashi Kumar, and Power Plant Head Chandra Shekhar Singh. Officials of Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited and Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited were present.

Senthil Nath said that the plant would generate 55 crore units of electricity, which would reduce the consumption of 35,000 tons of coal, as well as reduce carbon emissions by 52,000 tons. The company aimed to increase the power generation capacity of the solar plant. Hindalco would use this power for internal needs and aluminium production.

The departmental officers of discom and Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited said Hindalco Mahan did commendable work to generate renewable energy from non-conventional energy sources and promote clean energy. At the function, a large number of senior officers and employees were present.