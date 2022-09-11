Singrauli: Under-construction NH-39 closed till further orders

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
NH 39 closed for commute |

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Following the collapse of National Highway 39 (NH-39) due to heavy rain, the district administration has ordered a ban on traffic on it. The NH-39 connects Singrauli to Sidhi district.

The commuters will now have to take a diverted route via Tikri-Nigri-Mahugaon-Sarai to reach the destination. Meanwhile, orders have been issued to bus, taxi operators to take the Behri-Karthua-Devsar-Gidher-Bargawan route.

However, commuters have complained that driving through Amelai valley falling in the middle of the diverted route was risky as it was an accident-prone stretch.

The closure of NH-39 has got on the nerves of residents who have blamed MP Road Development Corporation for the dilapidated state of highway. Talking to Free Press, the residents said the construction company was violating the norms and added an additional layer of asphalt on the worn-out highway and completed the work as mere formality.

It is noteworthy that the highway has been under construction for the past 12 years. To protest against irregularities committed in construction, the Congress leaders had taken out a rally in August 2022.

