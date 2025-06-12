 242 Die In Air India Crash In Ahmedabad; Madhya Pradesh Leaders Express Deep Sorrow
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also died in the accident

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
From CM To Opposition, Unified Prayers For Plane Crash Victims In MP | (Photo Courtesy: X/@mufaddal_vohra)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, died when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The flight, AI-171, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when the tragic accident occurred.

Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian citizen. The crash has been confirmed as one of the deadliest in recent aviation history.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also reported to be among the deceased. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani shared this information in a post on X (formerly Twitter), but later deleted it, raising questions and concerns.

Check out social media posts of leaders below :

Political leaders from MP prayed for the victims of the crash. MP CM Mohan Yadav posted on X "The news of the passenger plane crashing in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the safety of all the passengers and the crew"

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda prayed for the victims and wrote "Very saddened news of plane crash coming from Ahmedabad. May God protect all the passengers"

Deputy CM, Rajendra Shukla wrote "The news of the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful and distressing. In this difficult time, I pray to God that all the passengers and crew remain safe"

Higher Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad. Extending his heartfelt condolences, the Minister said that a large number of citizens are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident.

The Minister also condoled the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

PCC chief Jitu Patwari also prayed for the passengers of crash, he said "Received the sad news of the crash of Air India's B787 Dream-liner aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) Airport, I pray to God for the well-being of the passengers."

Former CM Kamal Nath shared a video of plane crash and prayed for passengers of Boing 787

