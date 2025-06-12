 WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards spreading Sanatan Dharma across the world, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri has laid the foundation stone for the ‘Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math’ in Fiji, an island country in South Pacific Ocean, on Thursday.

This initiative was taken with the permission of Dhirendra Shastri, following a request from the Vishwa Sanatan Sanstha Fiji and thousands of Sanatan followers living there.

The new Bageshwar Dham Peeth will be built in Fiji’s Nadi - a place known for its beautiful natural surroundings of oceans and mountains.

FP Photo

During the foundation laying rituals, Shastri said the construction and establishment of the Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math will be concluded by the entire Fiji, all the Sanatani Hindus residing there and all the members on his behalf.

He further promised that he will be present during Dham’s construction and establishment, and will pay a regular visit to Fiji.

FP Photo

The initiative aims to spread the morals and value of Sanatan Dharma across the seas. 

Responding to the heartfelt request of the Vishwa Sanatan Sanstha Fiji and Sanatan devotees across Fiji, Dhirendra Shastri granted permission for the establishment of this holy Math, the sources informed.

Amidst the scenic beauty of oceans and mountains, the Bageshwar Dham Peeth will soon be built - marking the global expansion of the spiritual movement that Pujya Sarkar has ignited.

This moment signifies the beginning of a new chapter in taking Sanatan Dharma to the world.

FP Photo

More about Fiji

Fiji is a beautiful island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean, within the Melanesian region of Oceania. It is made up of over 300 islands, known for their white sandy beaches, lush green landscapes, and colorful coral reefs. The capital and largest city is Suva, situated on the main island, Viti Levu.

