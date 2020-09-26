22-yr girl raped by railwaymen at Bhopal railway station

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl was gang-raped at VIP guest house of Bhopal railway station by railway staff, including an engineer, on Saturday afternoon. All the accused have been arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP). The incident took place in the guest house on platform number one in afternoon. During initial probe, the cops recovered glasses used for liquor consumption from the guest house.

The police said that prime accused Rajesh Tiwari is a safety counsellor at Railway station while co-accused Alok Malwiya is railway engineer. Reports said that the girl, a resident of Jhansi, was looking for a job. She somehow came in contact with Tiwari. He promised to get a job for her and asked her to visit Bhopal. She reached the city by Bhopal Express around 7am on Saturday.

Tiwari met the girl at the railway station and arranged for her stay in the VIP guest house. Around 10 am, he again visited the girl and offered her cold drink laced with sedatives. Soon after drinking it, the girl fell unconscious. Taking advantage of her state, Tiwari raped her. Soon after Malwiya too reached the guest house and outraged the modesty of the girl.

After the girl gained consciousness, the duo threatened her against revealing the incident. However, the victim somehow managed to escape from the guest and reached the GRP police station and

narrated her ordeal with the cops. Acting swiftly, the cops arrested both the accused. DSP, Railways, NK Razak said both the accused have been arrested. He said that DRM office had been informed about the incident and a probe was underway. Sources claimed that Tiwari was a union leader and had been in jail for an offence in the past.