Bhopal: Jealousy drives woman to put brother-in-law’s shop on fire, arrested

Kamla Nagar police have arrested a woman, who hired goons to set her brother-in-law’s shop on fire. The woman was jealous of her brother-in-law’s thriving business and so got his shop at Nehru Nagar on fire on Thursday morning. Within 24 hours of the incident, police managed to reveal the motive behind the fire and persons responsible for it.

The accused Shireen Baksh had taken clues of the crime from a TV show ‘crime patrol’. The woman told police that she had taken leads from the show as how to escape police dragnet after committing a crime. Shireen’s husband runs a shop along with the shop of the victim Zaheer Khan. She would envy the fact that Zaheer would attract customers and her husband fails to get business due to it. She revealed that she would envy her brother-in-law as due to his shop, her husband would suffer.

The woman thus hired three persons including a minor, who set ablaze the shop of the victim, at Nehru Nagar. They had burnt the shop and five two-wheelers inside. Police said the accused woman thus hired three persons from Jahangirabad to pass the crime as an accident.

All the three accused arrived on a bike and set the shop and vehicles inside, on fire. However, they were arrested by the police within 24 hours. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Zaid, Farhan, a minor and the accused woman Shireen Baksh.

SHO Kamla Nagar Vijay Singh Sisodia said after the crime was reported, they scanned the CCTV footage and found the accused moving towards Jahangirabad.