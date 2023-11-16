2018 Assembly Polls: 15 Voted In Deendayal Nagar, Less Than 50% Polling Was Recorded In 111 Booths In 6 Constituencies

PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fifteen of 442 voters registered at Deendayal Nagar Polling Booth (181) in Bhopal North Assembly constituency had cast vote in 2018 Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. The voting percentage at the booth was 3.39. At another polling booth (182) in the same locality, just 22 out of 476 voters had exercised their franchise.

Their polling percentage was 4.62. According to Election Commission, 50% voters had cast votes at 141 polling booths spread across city’s six Assembly constituencies in 2018.

Bhopal Central topped the list with 44 such booths. The number of such booths in Govindpura was 38. In 26 polling booths in Bhopal South-West, the poll percentage was less than 50. The corresponding figures of other constituencies were: Narela (12), Huzur (11) and Bhopal North (10).

The voters registered in two booths in Nehru Nagar under South-West Assembly constituency, showed less interest, registering voting percentages of 12.03 and 16.14 respectively.

The polling booths set up in posh areas of the city recorded low voting. As many as 11 polling booths in Arera Colony under Bhopal Central Assembly constituency recorded less than 50% polling. The polling percentage in booths was between 34.40% and 49.95%. Situation was same in other posh localities.

The polling percentage in Shyamla Hills under South-West Assembly constituency was 32.74. The polling booth in MANIT where its teachers and staff are registered, only 35.32% voters chose to exercise their franchise. Three booths in Shivaji Nagar, where mainly state government employees live, also recorded less than 50% voting.

In Koh-e-Fiza, an upscale residential area in Bhopal North constituency, 42.91% voters polled. Other booths with poor polling percentage were: Badvai (21.69) and Govindpura (37.50) in Narela; Shahjehanabad (29.32) in Bhopal North, Bagh Mugalia (39.96) and Khajuri Kalan (40.29) in Govindpura, Barkhedi Filter Plant (31.64) in Central and Bairagarh (35.80) in Huzur.

Constituency-wise voting percentage (2018)

Huzur: 70.65

Narela: 66.01

Uttar: 65.68

Dakshin Paschim: 63.68

Madhya: 61.36

Govindpura: 61.19

