2,000 injections to treat black fungal infection reaches Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Around 2,000 injections of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were supplied to Madhya Pradesh on Monday. This injection has been supplied by Sun Pharmaceutical Company, Gujarat. Indore gets 500 vials and Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior get 300 vials each, while Rewa gets 100 vials. Other injections were supplied to other hospitals according to the requirement in the state.

Black fungal infection is increasing in Madhya Pradesh at an alarming rate and around 350 cases have been brought to the notice of the health authorities. Patients are undergoing treatment in various public and private hospitals.

The government has opened a separate unit with experts of four departments- ENT, Medicine, Neurology and Ophthalmology. These units have been opened in hospitals attached to the medical colleges of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. But there is a shortage of medicines and injections and the doctors have no other option but to prescribe substitutes.

A good initiative