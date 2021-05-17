2,000 injections to treat black fungal infection reaches Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Around 2,000 injections of Liposomal Amphotericin-B were supplied to Madhya Pradesh on Monday. This injection has been supplied by Sun Pharmaceutical Company, Gujarat. Indore gets 500 vials and Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior get 300 vials each, while Rewa gets 100 vials. Other injections were supplied to other hospitals according to the requirement in the state.
Black fungal infection is increasing in Madhya Pradesh at an alarming rate and around 350 cases have been brought to the notice of the health authorities. Patients are undergoing treatment in various public and private hospitals.
The government has opened a separate unit with experts of four departments- ENT, Medicine, Neurology and Ophthalmology. These units have been opened in hospitals attached to the medical colleges of Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. But there is a shortage of medicines and injections and the doctors have no other option but to prescribe substitutes.
A good initiative
It's a good initiative that the injection has been supplied by Sun Pharmaceuticals. Substitutes arenít very effective and black fungal patients need appropriate medicines and anti-fungal injection.Dr ID Chaurasia, neurologist, Hamidia Hospital
Judicious use advised
Commissioner, health, Akash Tripathi, in a letter to all deans of medical colleges and the divisional commissioner, has clarified the rates of anti-fungal injections of various companies. Sun Pharmaís injection costs Rs 4,792, while Bharat Serumís injection costs Rs 5,788 and Mylanís injection costs Rs 6,248. If the injections are not used in government hospitals, they can be supplied at the above-mentioned costs to private hospitals where black fungal infection patients are undergoing treatment. Supply is limited, so doctors should use the injection judiciously.
