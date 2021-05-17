Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen Express service reaches milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes, says Railway Board

New Delhi/Bhopal: The railways reached the milestone of transporting 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on its 'Oxygen Express' trains on Monday morning, and the service now covers 13 states, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

Launched in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the service started on April 19 when seven empty trucks left Mumbai to be loaded with liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

"We reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Monday morning on 'Oxygen Express'... 'Oxygen Express' delivered oxygen to 13 states," Sharma said.

He said that the railways has delivered over 10,300 tonnes of LMO in more than 600 tankers to various states. 'Oxygen Express' trains have been delivering nearly 800 tonnes of LMO each day for the last few days, Sharma said.

"Despite the cyclone (Tauktae), the railways ran early this morning two Oxygen Expresses from Gujarat to beat high winds and deliver 150 tonnes of oxygen… while one of them left from Vadodara at 4 am with two RO-RO trucks and 45 tonnes of LMO for delivery in the Delhi region, the other left Hapa at 5.30 am with six tankers loaded with 106 tonnes of oxygen relief for deliveries for Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi region,” Railway Board chairman said.