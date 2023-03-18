200 days left for polls: BJP, Congress to plunge into action

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 days are left from now for the announcement of assembly election in the state.

In 2018, the poll code was enforced from October 6. The election dates will be announced approximately around this period.

Ergo, the government has only 200 days. The state will be soon abuzz with poll activities.

These 200 days are very important for the BJP and for the Congress. On the one hand, the BJP is trying to publicise the government welfare schemes. On the other hand, the Congress is planning to highlight the government’s failures by organising agitations.

The government has made a blueprint of its schemes to be publicised before announcement of poll dates.

The most important scheme of the government for the ensuing election is Ladli Behna Yojna.

Keeping that in mind, the government will organise women’s conferences across the state.

Policy of youth is also being brought on March 23. Conferences will be held for youths across the state.

The government is also planning to conduct events for tribal people, for which essential articles will be distributed.

The BJP is focusing on tribal, youth and women voters. Therefore, before the dates of election are declared, the party will complete the events.

Congress also making plans

After the poll dates are declared, the political parties get busy selecting candidates and electioneering. So, the Congress, too, is making a strategy for the election. The Congress is going to organise a meeting with its workers in every district.

The party is also making a plan to highlight the government’s failures through agitations.

Before the imposition of poll code, the Congress is getting ready to launch agitations of different communities. At few places, the party will play a direct role in those movements and, at some places, its role will be indirect.