See Pics: 'We are disabled by body, not by mind', differently-abled models win hearts at fashion show in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Differently-abled models from different parts of the country walked the ramp and showcased some stunts that won the hearts of the audience under a fashion show at Bhopal Haat.

Model Arvind Rajak showed his tricks by balancing himself on a bamboo bat. Prabhudayal Prajapati, Shailendra Yadav, Arvind Joshi, Deepak Sharma, Raj Verma, and Arvind Rajak walked on the ramp and showcased their talents which earned a huge round of applause from the audience.

Model and international fencer Deepak Sharma said “We participate with more energy and enthusiasm. We are disabled by body, not by mind.” Model Arvind Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving ‘divyangs’ a new hope and a new identity.

It was a part of the sixth day of the 10-day ongoing ‘Divya Kala Mela,’ organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India to promote differently-abled artisans.

National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) Foundation has also participated in the event at stall no. 13 and is showcasing products of beneficiaries and has sanctioned loan facilities for PwD SHGs.

To implement various livelihood support models developed by the foundation directly in the field, NHFDC has gone a step forward to establish NHFDC Foundation (NF), as its implementing partner. The Foundation works closely with the government and non-government organisations, social/business enterprises in order to facilitate entrepreneurship, skill training, marketing, formation of SHGs, credit linkages etc for the empowerment and inclusion of weaker sections.

The Foundation ever since its formation is involved in developing business connects, developing e-marketing platforms and developing new business models for assured livelihood of PwDs. It works on the concept of “EKAM” i.e. Entrepreneurship, Knowledge, Awareness and Marketing.

The expo will remain open for visitors till March 21 from 11 am to 9 pm.