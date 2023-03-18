 Bhopal: ‘Child budget will help to bring more financial allocations’
Bhopal: ‘Child budget will help to bring more financial allocations’

UNICEF, State Planning Commission hold orientation session on child budgeting

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Child budget is an advocacy document which will help in bringing more financial allocations and to the priorities of the State for children of the state, says Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist UNICEF Madhya Pradesh. 

Gulati was speaking in an orientation session on the outcome based budgeting for children,  organised by State Government Officials by the State Planning Commission and Unicef organised in the city on Friday .

The meeting was addressed by Swatantra Kumar Singh, member State Planning Commission who spoke on the need and importance of child budgeting, which is Madhya Pradesh initiative to bring focus on children issues.

Bhaskar Lashkar, Additional Secretary Finance spoke on the importance of this meeting which will help in understanding the process of budgeting for children. Swarnima Shukla, from Women and Child Development Department, also spoke at the meet.

Pooja Singh Social Policy Specialist, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh along with Dharmistha, Consultant with UNICEF took the participants through the mandate and institutional mechanisms for child budgeting and standard operating procedures for outcome oriented child budgeting.

