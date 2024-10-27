2 Electrocution Incidents In City, Man Dies In Parwalia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of electrocution were reported from Karond and Parwalia on Sunday. The man who was electrocuted in Parwalia died, while the woman who was electrocuted in Karond has survived the incident, the police added.

According to Nishatpura police, the first incident occurred in Ratan Colony of Karond at 12 noon on Sunday. The woman who fall prey to electrocution has been identified as Kiran Jatav (40). She was taking a stroll on the terrace of her house on Sunday noon, when her head accidentally came in contact with a live wire. She was electrocuted and sustained 50% burns. His kin rushed her to the hospital, where her treatment is underway.

The discom personnel reached the spot and cut power supply to med wires. Meanwhile, the area residents expressed displeasure as this is the second such incident in last 16 days. In the second incident, a lineman was electrocuted to death while repairing an electricity pole in Parwalia area.

According to police, the man who died was Pappu Meena (21), a resident of the Jhapadia village in Parwalia. He was sent to Raksha Vihar Colony in Parwalia to repair an 11KV electricity line where he got electrocuted during work. For 15 minutes, his body was wedged between the electricity pole and the ladder. He was brought down by the passersby. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.