17 Equestrians From MP State Academy Win Junior National Qualifier 2024; Shooting & Boxing Stars Shine Too

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seventeen players of Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy have won Junior National Equestrian Qualifier 2024. The players performed in various categories of dressage and jumping.

They included Aradhya Singh (Harlicen), Divyaraj Singh Rathore (Rocketeer), Jaywant Nawale (Louk), Mohammed Hamza Aqeel (Harlicen), Vineet Parihar (Armicassani), Sanskar Rathore (Rocketeer), Vineet Parihar (Look for Motion), Bholu Parmar (Louk), Bholu Parmar (Look for Motion), Moksh Patel (Pratap) , Arjun Malaya (Louk), Hamza Aqeel (Harlicen), Vineet Singh (Titli), Karthik (Arken) in CH I Dressage, Junior Dressage, Young Rider Dressage and Junior Jumping Qualified Riders categories.

The Children Group 1 and 2 Jumping included Divyaraj Singh (Arjun), Aaradhya Singh (Harlicen), Jaywant Nawale (Amara), Kavyansh Gore (Uniconia), Anuraaj Vishwakarma (Amara). All these players have received training from coach Captain Bhagirath.

8 medals in shooting championship

Players of Madhya Pradesh won eight medals in the 11th West Zone Shooting Championship (Shotgun) held from October 20 to 25 October 2024 at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Goregaon. The medals included 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze in Junior Trap Men, Senior Trap Men, Trap Senior Women, Trap Junior Women, Trap Junior Men categories Besides, boxers of academy won 4 medals in CBSE National Boxing Championship held from October 16 to 20 in Mahendragarh, Haryana.