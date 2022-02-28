15 Ukraine-stuck students reach MP so far, 7 scheduled to reach today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 15 students who were stuck in Ukraine have reached Madhya Pradesh so far and seven are scheduled to reach on Monday, said Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora.

By Sunday afternoon, Kashvi Tare (from Jabalpur), Aayushi Patel (Khargone), Shrishti Chandra (Indore) and Santosh Kumar Dwivedi (Sidhi) arrived in New Delhi from Ukraine by an Air India flight 1942 around 2.45 am, Madhya Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

The students who are scheduled to reach on Monday include Shrejal Gupta, Vedika Keshari, Rishikesh Singh Narwariya, Shashwat Jain, Brigedier Singh, Shubham Shrivastava and Shreya Sharma, he added.

Several other students have crossed the borders from the western region of Ukraine and are scheduled to leave the refugee camps on Monday.

They have been received by the embassy and arrangements are being made for their safe return to India. Some students include, Shubham Meshram who left Ukraine from Poland border, Aabhas Parihar, Shivani Sharma and Opil Jain who left from Romanian border and Sakshi Singh who left from Hungary border.

An official earlier had said most of the students from MP were in Kharkiv, also known as Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, and were given refuge at metro stations and other safe spots. There are still rounds of firing going on and a curfew has been imposed, said the students stuck there.

These students are unable to move for a land rescue effort towards the Hungary border, some 1,200 km away, due to the shelling by Russian forces, while making it to the borders was also tough for those who did, due to lack of buses on the route, he had said.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:13 AM IST