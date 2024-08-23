14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Goes Missing In Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli; Family Claims Abduction By Minister’s Aide

Representative Image | SAP

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Three days on and the whereabouts of the 14-year-old girl from a Dalit family remains unknown in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli. The family alleged that the girl has been kidnapped by a close aide of a prominent minister.

They claimed that no FIR or complaint was filed for the first two days as the police kept telling them that she might return or ask the neighbours about her. A complaint was finally registered on August 23.

According to information, a 14-year-old girl from a dalit labour family went missing on August 21. When the girl did not return home by late evening, the worried parents went to the Vindhyanagar police station in the district to file a complaint. Vindhyanagar police, not taking the case seriously, dismissed the complaint and said that ask the neighbours they might know about her.

Dissatisfied, the parents went to the police station again on 22nd and tried to file a complaint, but the police dismissed the complaint again. When the family went again on 23rd, the officials finally lodged a missing complaint and began investigation into the matter.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Man Starts Eating Raw Meat, Bites People After Being Bitten By Street Dog

Family alleges police is working under pressure

Mother of the victim alleged that when they went to file a complaint on the eve of August 21, she told the police that she suspected a kidnapping. Police, on the other hand, dismissed the claim and said that she might be wondering somewhere and will be back.

Furthermore, the mother alleges that the person who kidnapped her daughter is a relative of a prominent politician and that is the reason why police did not file a complaint.

Police officials dismissed the allegations

According to sources, when asked about the case to a police official, they responded by saying that a complaint has been filed in the Vindhyanagar police station and a team has begun the investigation into the matter.

On the allegation, the official said that the police is not working under any pressure or order from anyone and they are determined to find the missing girl. Following, they said that the police is working hard to find the perpetrator and punish him accordingly.