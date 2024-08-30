 13-Year-Old Tribal Girl Gang Raped, Police Took 15 Days To Register Case In Tikamgarh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
13-year-old tribal girl raped in Tikamgarh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year old tribal girl was raped by two in Tikamgarh district on Independence Day said police on Friday, the police took around 15 days to register the case. Two accused arrested.

Police informed that the alleged crime was committed on Independent Day at Pacher village under Khargapur police station limits, but it came to light on Thursday after the minor and her family got an opportunity to meet the in-charge minister Krishna Gaur, who was visiting the area.

Sources claimed that after the incident the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother. The father of the victim is labourer and was working in Delhi. The mother called up her husband. The father of the girl reached the village on next day and fell ill.

After a day the family approached the police post situated in Deri village. But allegedly the police did not registered the case.

It is also claimed that the family again visited the police and the police did not responded.

Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani said that the police have registered a case against accused Salim Khan and Lalu Khan for gang rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The teenager was working on their agricultural land on August 15 when the accused, whom she knows, took her to their farm and raped her, he said.

SP said a probe is underway to ascertain why the family did not approach the police earlier or whether the cops did not act on their complaint. Based on the findings, action will be taken against those responsible for the lapse.

