 Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCongress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD Sharma

Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD Sharma

Sharma accused the Congress of standing behind criminals, stating that its party leaders, including former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, did not utter even a single word about the Chhatarpur incident.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
State BJP Chief V D Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday accused the Congress of playing politics over the Katni incident in which a woman and her grandson were beaten up by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, and questioned the opposition party's "silence" over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended six GRP personnel, including a police station in-charge, in connection with the incident of beating in Katni district after its video went viral. Targeting the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, Congress leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in protest inside a police station in Katni, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Sharing the video on social media, the opposition Congress claimed that the victims were Dalit.

Responding to the Congress' criticism, state BJP chief V D Sharma said, "As soon as the 10-11 month-old video of Katni, which is part of my parliamentary constituency, came to my and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's notice, the government took action and suspended six police personnel. The government always takes immediate action over such unfortunate incidents." The police do not have any right to punish the family members of even a hardened criminal. Hence, all of them were suspended, he said.

FPJ Shorts
5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School
5 Hidden Signs You're Being Bullied At School
7 Eco-Friendly Decoration Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi
7 Eco-Friendly Decoration Ideas For Ganesh Chaturthi
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Meet Avani Lekhara: India's Only Athlete With 2 Paralympic Gold Medals Who Was Paralysed Below Waist At 11
Read Also
Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore
article-image

"But unfortunately, in Tikamgarh, where accused Salim Khan and Laloo Khan committed injustice with a tribal victim (female), the Congress leadership maintains a studied silence. They can't even hear such things. Similarly, I want to ask (MP Congress chief) Jitu Patwari why he chose to remain silent when a police station was attacked in a pre-planned manner in Chhatarpur," he asked.

Sharma accused the Congress of standing behind criminals, stating that its party leaders, including former chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, did not utter even a single word about the Chhatarpur incident.

Read Also
MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...
article-image

"This is because they indulge in politics of appeasement 24x7," he said.

The state BJP president also questioned the silence of Congress leaders over the Kolkata rape and murder case.

"On the one hand, the entire country is pained over the Kolkata incident and protests are being held, top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra did not feel the pain because it happened in West Bengal...It is their appeasement policies," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD...

Congress Doing Politics Over Katni Incident But Remains Silent On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: VD...

Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Madhya Pradesh Woman Steals 4 Day-Old Baby From Govt Hospital After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...

MP Congress Protest In Bhopal: Jitu Patwari, Others Injured As Cops Aggressively Shoot With Water...

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 4-Day 'Madhya Pradesh Utsav' Program In New Delhi

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates 4-Day 'Madhya Pradesh Utsav' Program In New Delhi