10K Mental Cases Reported At District Hospital In Two-And-A-Half Years |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people suffering from mental diseases has increased in the district. According to statistics available in the district hospital, more than 10,000 people have visited the department of psychiatry in the district hospital in the past two and a half years. Psychiatrists say that they were worried about the figure.

According to psychiatrists, the change in daily life of people and the rat race for achieving success have made people tense. This is the reason that the number of people suffering from mental diseases is increasing, they said.

Women suffer from tension

The district hospital registered 4,102 mental cases of which 2,131 were men and 1,971women. Similarly, in 2022, 4,111 cases were reported, out of which 2,191 were men and 1,920 women.

Along with this, nearly 1,048 men and women have sought medical advice from the psychiatry department of the district hospital in the past three months this year.

Besides working men and women, housewives are suffering from mental diseases. Minor students, youths and elderly people are also suffering from mental illness.

According to a clinical psychologist posted in the psychiatry department of the district hospital Pallavi Solanki, those suffering from anxiety should not worry.

Instead of hiding their problems, they should openly speak about their illness, she said, adding that the patients visiting the department are provided with treatment according to their needs.

In most cases, patients respond to counselling and therapies, she said. Civil surgeon, Dr Praveer Gupta, said a psychiatry department was set up in the hospital under the national mental health project.

Many patients are provided with counseling, he said. The psychiatry department has issued a telephone number, and a person suffering from anxiety can take medical advice and counselling by calling up this number, he said.