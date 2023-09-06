MP: Congress Workers Demand To Field Bundela From Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As party leaders sit in a huddle in Dhar to deliberate on plans and strategies for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, over 1,000 Congress workers, and officials demanded to field Kuldeep Bundela from Dhar seat.

A large number of officials including the city Congress president, block president, mandalam sector, BLA members of Youth Congress, and NSUI gave support to Bundela for the Dhar seat.

Congress workers from the assembly have reiterated their demands before former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath saying that only candidates with a clean image should be fielded in the polls.

Congress has been facing repeated defeats from the seat due to the wrong selection of candidates. All the leaders and workers were quite upset over that. Therefore, Congress is not willing to take any chances and should field only those candidates with having clean image to win all seven assemblies in the entire district.

Fielding of candidates with the wrong image only shows that there exists a lack of political will to reduce criminality in the region thus leading to defeat from the constituencies.